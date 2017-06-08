Friday, June 9, 2017
GENERAL ELECTION 2017 CHAT: Can Lambeth beat neighbouring Southwark and Croydon in declaring results!

By Shuz Azam -
Well Newcastle has declared its results behind Sunderland in their epic race for the quickest declaration.

I wonder if Lambeth will beat neighbouring Southwark and Croydon when it comes to declaration times. Come on Lambeth, count faster!

Lambeth’s Returning Officer gave the gathered bleary-eyed journalists a shock when he erroneously said the results would be declared at 4pm in the afternoon rather than the morning – he can be forgiven as he was testing the sound system. Hmmm.

Hear Amber Rudd, Home Secretary in the last government, may be in trouble.

 

Shuz Azam
