Friday, June 9, 2017
GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Lambeth’s results expected around 3.30am

By Shuz Azam
0
29

Election results for the constituencies of Dulwich and West Norwood (77,105 electorate) Streatham (78,742 electorate) and Vauxhall (81, 816) are expected to be announced at approximately around 3.30am.

The count is being held at Brixton Recreation Centre, amid tight security.

Labour’s Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood), Chukka Umunna (Streatham) and Kate Hoey (Vauxhall), are battling to hold onto the seats.

Exit poll is predicting the Conservative (314 MPs) to be the largest party nationally but whether they get an overall majority remains uncertainty. Labour is predictied to get 266 MPs according to the exit poll.

 

