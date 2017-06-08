The count has begun in Southwark for the seat Simon Hughes hopes to reclaim for the Lib Dems

The count is on at Southwark for the seat Simon Hughes is hoping to reclaim for the Liberal Democrats from Labour’s Neil Coyle

However there’s a long wait as the Bermondsey and Old Southwark results are not to be called until between 4am and 5am.

The Camberwell and Peckham seat expected to be held by Harriet Harman is to be called around 2am. In the last election in 2015 Harriet Harman had a stomping majority of 25,824.

Neil Coyle won the Bermondsey and Old Southwark seat in a shock win for Labour in 2015 with a majority of 4,489. Previously Simon Hughes had held the seat since 1997 with majority of 8,530 in 2010.