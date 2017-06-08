Charlton Athletic get first deal done as Billy Clarke signs from Bradford City

Billy Clarke has become Charlton Athletic’s first signing of the summer – signing a two-year contract.

Our website exclusively revealed that the 29-year-old, who can play as a deep-lying forward or wide, was Addicks bound yesterday after they had a bid accepted by Bradford City.

Clarke completed his medical this afternoon.

“Billy is someone that I have tried to sign a number of times and I am really excited that he will be joining us,” Charlton manager Karl Robinson told the club’s official website.

“As soon as Billy heard of our interest he was massively keen. We want players that want to play for Charlton Athletic, that can bring energy and that have a great attitude.

“Billy ticks all of those boxes and on top of that he is also very talented. If you look on paper, he is up there with some of the best players in League One. He is very effective – can play in a number of positions – and he is certainly going to bring goals, creativity, energy and an aggressive streak to the team.”

Clarke – pictured in a sample of the club’s new hummel training wear – has spent the last three seasons at Bradford.

“I’m delighted to have signed,” he said. “I was really flattered and over the moon when I heard of Charlton’s interest, I am really happy to be here and I cannot wait for pre-season to start.

“Having come so close to promotion in the previous season with Bradford, my goal is to go one step further this year and achieve it. A club like Charlton should be pushing for promotion and getting a club of this size into the Championship is what I want to do.”

Charlton chief executive Katrien Meire added: “Getting in a player that can play the number 10 role behind the striker was one of our priorities this summer, so we’re very pleased to bring in our primary target in that position.

“Billy was a key player for a strong Bradford City team last season and created a lot of chances for his teammates.

“He’s a player Karl was very keen on, so once at the end of the season we began conversations with the club and the player and we were very impressed by his enthusiasm to play for Charlton Athletic.”