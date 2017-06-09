Friday, June 9, 2017
Millwall trio all reject contract offers – but Lions still looking to reach agreement

By Richard Cawley -
Jimmy Abdou Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall boss Neil Harris has admitted that there is an element of doubt whether Jimmy Abdou or Shaun Cummings will sign new contracts.

The long-serving midfielder – who would be set for a testimonial 10th season at The Den – right-back Cummings and Fred Onyedinma have all rejected contract offers and are free to talk to other clubs.

The Lions are still hopeful of agreements being reached – especially with winger Onyedinma, 20, after lines of communication were re-opened with his advisor.

“There is a real desire from Fred to want to stay at the football club – which is really pleasing,” said Millwall boss Harris.

“But Jimmy and Shaun we seem a lot further away with. We are open-minded with those. We’ll have to see what the next week to 10 days brings.”

