Millwall trio all reject contract offers – but Lions still looking to reach agreement

Millwall boss Neil Harris has admitted that there is an element of doubt whether Jimmy Abdou or Shaun Cummings will sign new contracts.

The long-serving midfielder – who would be set for a testimonial 10th season at The Den – right-back Cummings and Fred Onyedinma have all rejected contract offers and are free to talk to other clubs.

The Lions are still hopeful of agreements being reached – especially with winger Onyedinma, 20, after lines of communication were re-opened with his advisor.

“There is a real desire from Fred to want to stay at the football club – which is really pleasing,” said Millwall boss Harris.

“But Jimmy and Shaun we seem a lot further away with. We are open-minded with those. We’ll have to see what the next week to 10 days brings.”