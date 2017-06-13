Why the statistics hold up for new Charlton signing Billy Clarke

Karl Robinson has revealed how the stats stack up for Charlton new boy Billy Clarke.

The Addicks manager is a firm believer in assessing data – and at one press day towards the end of last season was sifting through the data on the South London club.

It is a level of analysis which the likes of Sam Allardyce, who Robinson worked with earlier in his managerial career, embraced as well.

And Robinson says Clarke was one of the most effective attacking midfielder’s in League One.

“When you look at all the stats for number 10s and wide players in the league, he has completed most passes into the box and his distance covered is very high,” the Charlton boss told the South London Press.

“His regains – which a lot of people don’t see – and his pressing to break down opposition who are in possession is very high.

“And then there is the fact about how excited he is to be coming to Charlton.

“He’ll probably be frustrated that he hasn’t played more at a higher level but hopefully coming here gives him a chance to reach the next level.”