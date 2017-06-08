Friday, June 9, 2017
Dons seal permanent deal for defender Deji Oshilaja

By Richard Cawley -
Coventry City's Yakubu Aiyegbeni challenges Gillingham's Deji Oshilaja

AFC Wimbledon have made their second signing of the close season – bringing Deji Oshilaja back on a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old defender had a loan spell with the Dons in the 2014-15 season while on Cardiff City’s books.

Wimbledon never announce the length of their contracts.

Oshilaja has spent the last two seasons at Gillingham.

Dons boss Neal Ardley told the club’s official website: “I know that our fans really took to Deji a couple of seasons ago, he was outstanding when he was here on loan. Deji is a player who I have worked with loads and he will bring a lot of good qualities to the team. He has pace, athleticism and reads the game well. I believe he could be a top centre-back and that he could also fill in for us at full-back when needed.

“Deji was our first choice and he covers a lot of areas. Our remit for the summer was to put players into the squad that would leave everyone wondering how they are going to get a place in the team. We feel that so far we’ve added good players to the squad.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

