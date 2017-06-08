Family of injured brave police officer in London Bridge terror attack speak of their pride

A statement from the family of PC Charlie Guenigault, who was the off-duty officer injured during the London Bridge attack, has been released

PC Guenigault, 25, is an emergency response officer on Southwark borough and joined the Metropolitan Police Service on 15 August 2014 where he was posted to Peckham police station on ‘C’ team.

PC Guenigault is currently recovering in hospital in a stable condition.

His family said:”We are extremely proud of Charlie who showed immense bravery on Saturday night.

“Our family has received numerous messages from friends, colleagues and people around the country sending Charlie good wishes and commending him for his actions.

“We are very grateful for this and it has provided us with a lot of comfort at this difficult time.

“Given the opportunity again, Charlie would no doubt do exactly the same if faced with the same situation; helping a fellow police officer in need and protecting the public.

“He is immensely proud to work for the Metropolitan Police Service and serving the Southwark community, and this is an example of that.

“Charlie is described by his peers as a dedicated police officer, who is a diligent, hardworking and respected member of his team.

“We would ask for privacy at this time as we concentrate on Charlie’s recovery.”