Friday, June 9, 2017
Family of injured brave police officer in London Bridge terror attack speak...

Family of injured brave police officer in London Bridge terror attack speak of their pride

By Shuz Azam -
0
67

A statement from the family of PC Charlie Guenigault, who was the off-duty officer injured during the London Bridge attack, has been released

PC Guenigault, 25, is an emergency response officer on Southwark borough and joined the Metropolitan Police Service on 15 August 2014 where he was posted to Peckham police station on ‘C’ team.

PC Guenigault is currently recovering in hospital in a stable condition.

His family said:”We are extremely proud of Charlie who showed immense bravery on Saturday night.

“Our family has received numerous messages from friends, colleagues and people around the country sending Charlie good wishes and commending him for his actions.

“We are very grateful for this and it has provided us with a lot of comfort at this difficult time.

“Given the opportunity again, Charlie would no doubt do exactly the same if faced with the same situation; helping a fellow police officer in need and protecting the public.

“He is immensely proud to work for the Metropolitan Police Service and serving the Southwark community, and this is an example of that.

“Charlie is described by his peers as a dedicated police officer, who is a diligent, hardworking and respected member of his team.

“We would ask for privacy at this time as we concentrate on Charlie’s recovery.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Family of injured brave police officer in London Bridge terror attack speak...