Millwall boss Harris confirms he is in market for a centre-midfielder

Millwall boss Neil Harris has confirmed he wants to sign a central midfielder this summer.

Southend United have insisted they do not want to sell Ryan Leonard, the League One outfit leaking that both the Lions and Sheffield United have had bids rejected.

Millwall have remained tight-lipped on Leonard.

“We want to improve the squad and we want to bring in players in various positions,” said Harris. “Centre-midfield is a position I’d like to strengthen.

“We have identified targets through the course of the season and the summer.

“The chairman is prepared to go out and try and get players that we’ve targeted. Things are ongoing in all positions at the moment – including central midfield.”

Southend chairman Ron Martin said: “I’ve met with Lenny and I’ve told him we don’t want to sell him.

“We will be offering him a substantially improved contract.”