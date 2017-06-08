Charlton players facing fines if they don’t hit fitness test targets – Karl Robinson

The bulk of Charlton squad will head back to the club’s Sparrows Lane training ground on Monday to be tested on their fitness.

The Addicks players were given two dates that they could attend, one of those was earlier this week, while the vast majority of Karl Robinson’s playing personnel attending in a few days time.

It is a break from the normal routine as Charlton’s squad get a check-up midway through their summer holidays.

“They come in for a full morning of testing,” explained the Charlton boss. “We tested them all before they left and they signed sheets which explained what we expected when they came back.

“There are 14 different tests – things like power, jumping, sprints, distance covered, high-intensity, fat. We spent an awful lot of money on that to have everything accurate.

“They went away knowing exactly what their programmes were and there is a substantial fine if they don’t reach it.

“The testing over the two dates will show if they are on course. From day one when they walk back into the building it gives them two weeks to get in shape for the start of our pre-season games.

“We can’t afford to be waiting for a period of two weeks for people to get up to speed.”