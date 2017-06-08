Exclusive: Millwall make two bids for Reading defender Jake Cooper

Millwall have made two bids for Reading centre-back Jake Cooper.

The young defender, 22, joined the Lions on loan in January and went on to feature 18 times as the South London outfit won promotion to the Championship.

And the Lions are keen to tie up a permanent deal for Cooper.

“With Coops we have made two financial bids since the close season started,” said Millwall boss Neil Harris. “We are still in talks with Reading at the moment to try and secure Jake.

“He’s a player we highly admire and would like to get in but as with every young player with ability it is hard to prise him away from his current club. We’re very respectful of the fact he is Reading player.

“We need to strengthen the centre-half area. Things are just starting to slowly happen as people return from holidays.

“While we’d really like to get Jake we have to keep half an eye on other centre-halves who might be signing at other places.”