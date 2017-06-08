Charlton not looking to offload defender in summer transfer window

Charlton boss Karl Robinson wants to keep Patrick Bauer – with the German still a big part of his plans for the 2017-18 season.

The centre-back has been linked with an exit from The Valley. The 24-year-old joined the Addicks when they were a Championship side from Maritimo in the summer of 2015.

But the South London Press understands that Bauer is rated highly by Robinson, who has no desire to move on the defender during the summer transfer window.

Bauer still has two years to run on his Charlton contract.