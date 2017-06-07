Charlton still chasing top summer target despite imminent capture of Bradford attacker

Charlton are still in the hunt for Ben Reeves despite the expected capture of Bradford attacker Billy Clarke.

The South London Press revealed earlier today that Clarke is set to pen a two-year contract with the Addicks after they agreed a six-figure sum with their League One rivals.

Clarke plays just behind the frontline but can also operate in a wider role.

Reeves is still a prime target this summer for the Addicks along with Mark Marshall, who is out of contract at Bradford at the end of this month.

Yet again Reeves – also in the final weeks of his deal at MK – is happier in a position just behind the frontline but has the ability to switch positions.

Charlton have held talks with his agent at their training ground a couple of weeks ago and he remains a target.