Marcus Hook’s Surrey Cricket column – Amar Virdi gives selection headache for Guildford

It was interesting to get more of an insight into Zafar Ansari’s reasons for putting his cricket career behind him and I haven’t really come across anyone who begrudges his decision.

As is so often the case, one door closing opens another for someone else and fellow spinner Amar Virdi bowled superbly at Chelmsford – so much so that Surrey have a bit of a headache heading to Guildford. Should Virdi keep his place at the expense of his skipper, Gareth Batty?

The short boundary at Woodbridge Road means there isn’t any room for error, hence it’s rare for sides to play two front-line twirlers there. It will be interesting to see what Surrey do, likewise whether they back Stuart Meaker, who has an excellent record with ball at Guildford, but who was a little expensive a fortnight ago.

A week’s worth of rain fell on Tuesday, so, all being well, that means it will stay away for the Guildford Festival, which, as I say, usually produces runs a plenty. However, it would be wrong to suggest that this weekend’s return game with Essex is a nailed on draw.

Woodbridge Road has produced a positive outcome in each of the last three seasons. Unfortunately, not for Surrey, who were on the wrong end of all three despite posting 400 in the first innings in two of them.

Last year, it was Warwickshire’s turn to celebrate, after beating Surrey inside three days. But, my, how the Brummies’ fortunes have changed. Even with nine championship matches still to play, they look as good as down.

Guildford is earlier this year due to the ICC Champions Trophy, for which the Kia Oval is one of the three host grounds. With Honda being one of the tournament’s main sponsors, it’s amazing to see the lengths the ICC have gone to in its efforts to de-Kia the Kia Oval, with every single Kia logo either being taken down or taped over.

Pictures around the ground of Surrey players currently have tape stuck over the sponsor’s badge on their chests. A Volkswagen van parked on the spectator concourse, selling pizzas, even had its VW badge taped over.

When the heavens opened on Monday night, thus putting paid to Australia’s victory charge, fans visiting the Oval Shop were told umbrellas were for sale, just not Surrey ones.