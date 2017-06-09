Surrey bowling coach reveals how Kumar Sangakkara is helping young bowlers step up

Surrey’s bowling coach, Stuart Barnes says the influence of Kumar Sangakkara is not only limited to his fellow batsmen, it also extends to mentoring the Oval outfit’s fledgling bowling attack.

After recent championship clash at Chelmsford, in which 88 of the 132.1 overs Surrey bowled were sent down by a 22-year-old (Tom Curran) and two 18-year-olds (Sam Curran and Amar Virdi), Barnes said: “It was great to have Kumar batting out there for an extended period of time for his 200, because the messages he was then giving to our bowlers was: ‘This is how you must bowl on this wicket’

“Given the average age of our attack, at times, we’re not going to get it right all the time, but being able to build a real picture from what Kumar gives us, about how to bowl, is invaluable and will stand us in good stead.

“Kumar is very precise in the way he practices and what I believe we’re also learning from him is you must always have purpose to your practice.”

Barnes added: “It was a good wicket at Chelmsford, but it was probably the best we’ve bowled so far this season. You could really feel the pressure we were building, which is exactly the way we want to bowl in Division One.

“On a wicket that wasn’t offering that much from a bowling perspective, that’s what we needed to do – bang away on our lengths and fortunately we had a spell there where we were rewarded for the pressure we built, even with two 18-year-olds bowling at both ends.

“I can’t recall another time when I’ve seen two 18-year-olds bowling in tandem in county cricket. But, if they’re good enough, we’ll get them in there and we won’t just give them a spot, we’ll give them an important role to play as well.”

Barnes paid tribute to off-spinner Amar Virdi, who took 3-82 on first-class debut against Essex a fortnight ago, in place of the injured Gareth Batty, who was sidelined with a broken toe.

“Amar’s composure was brilliant,” said the former Gloucestershire seamer. “He bowled long spells, exactly what he is used to doing, and he did a great job for us. He created chances, blocked up an end and I am pretty certain if he bowls anything like that in the future he’ll take a lot of wickets.”

Barnes added: “When Divva (Surrey head coach, Michael Di Venuto) first came on board it was pretty clear to him, on first showing, that this guy can bowl. We’re not shy. If we think they’re good enough, we’ll stick them straight in and Amar did a great job for us in the last match.

“It was really interesting watching him side on – watching the pace he was bowling, the bounce he was getting and, later on, he was getting some sideways movement as well. For a young kid, he’s bowling like someone with an experienced head.

“As for Sam (Curran), he is one of those guys who is just going to learn all the time. As a cricketer he is not eighteen, but off the field he’s definitely a lot younger than eighteen.

“He may dress like a 16-year-old, but on the field Sammy’s very street-smart. He takes some good options and, like on day one at Chelmsford, when we were in a bit of trouble, it was great for him to spend such a long time batting at the other end to Kumar for his 90.”