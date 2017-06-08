Former Surrey star Zafar Ansari breaks down reasons for retirement

Zafar Ansari has opened up on his reasons for retiring from first-class cricket at the age of 25.

Speaking to BBC’s Test Match Special last week, the former Surrey and England all-rounder described how he often struggled with perception of cricket being the be all and end all.

“The more it became clearer that cricket was the thing I was going to do and focus on, I simultaneously found it harder to reconcile myself with that,” said Ansari. “That probably sounds a bit trite, playing cricket day in day out and in line, potentially, to play for your country – which was a huge thing and pretty significant for me – but at the same time, rightly or wrongly, I didn’t ever see myself just as a cricketer. I always thought it was one part of a varied life.”

Ansari added: “It was very difficult. I broke my thumb in September 2015 and it was a pretty severe injury. The length of time that I was dealing with the decision gives you an idea of how difficult it was.

“As time moved on and I saw people around me doing other things that looked really interesting, I think it played on my mind. Coming to that decision took me all that time.

“But there was an ease when it came and, in the end, it was a simple decision. It was a decision about not wanting to do something and wanting to do something else.

“My brother was mid-way through a PhD and he was doing some really interesting research with a group who work with young people in North London. I had friends working in politics and with charities. My girlfriend has been a teacher in a comprehensive school for three years, seeing people from all different walks of life.

“They were waking up every day looking forward to the things they were going to be doing and, at the end of the day, feeling really rewarded. At times cricket did that for me and at other times it didn’t.

“It was incredibly fulfilling to play in front of 25,000 people at the Oval and to play for your country was something I took incredibly seriously. It gave me a lot of satisfaction, but I think about life on a day by day basis.

“People talk in hyperbolic language about sport, especially sports people and a lot of cricketers fight with the game – it’s a hard sport in terms of the amount of times you fail and in terms of the amount of travelling you do. Again, this may sound trite, but it’s time consuming. It really does take over your life, in the way a lot of sports do.

“At 25, I feel there’s the potential to really attack another career, whether it’s working in law or with charities. Immediately, I’m going to start a law conversion in September part-time and I’ve got a job as a youth advocate with a charity that works with young people called Just For Kids Law. It works with people, generally under the age of 18 who are in trouble with the youth justice system, or have immigration issues.”

Ansari added: “Clearly, playing for England was the pinnacle for me and the point I wanted to reach, but it wasn’t something that had driven me throughout my childhood.

“Stopping cricket wasn’t about rejecting England or rejecting international cricket, it was just more generally about stopping cricket and seeing what else was out there.

“I won’t be forgetting cricket. I’ve already been back to the Oval a couple of times and I’ve loved going back to see friends and colleagues there.”