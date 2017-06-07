Dulwich Hamlet in double defender deal as Matt Drage departs

Dulwich Hamlet have made their first signings of the summer – bringing in defenders Anthony Acheampong and Ricky Hayles.

The Ryman League Premier Division side have also released Matt Drage.

Centre-back Acheampong, 27, started his career on Cardiff City’s books but has also featured for Welling, Ebbsfleet United and Maidstone.

He made 21 appearances in the National League last season.

Hayles scored twice as East Thurrock beat Dulwich Hamlet in the 2016 play-off final – only to then opt to sign for Welling United.

Drage spent two seasons at Champion Hill.

“The management team and everyone at the club would like to thank Matt for his significant contribution in that period,” said Dulwich Hamlet in a statement announcing the squad changes.

“Matt was part of some big moments over the last few seasons, including a semi-final, two play-off final defeats and also last seasons FA Trophy run.

“Matt has amassed many admirers and he will not be short of suitors.”

Greenwich Borough have signed Sittingbourne left-back Tom Carlse and former Millwall defender Chris Parr. The 20-year-old moves from Leatherhead.