Bermondsey’s Ted Cheeseman reveals deadline to win British title – and why he would only need four rounds to beat UFC great Connor McGregor in the ring

Ted Cheeseman challenges for his first major title in the professional ranks next month – and aims to be British champion by the time he has his 11th bout.

The 21-year-old from Bermondsey will face English champion Matthew Ryan on July 1 on the “Summertime Brawl” show put on at Greenwich’s 02 Arena by Matchroom Boxing.

Cheeseman is chief support to Frank Buglioni’s British light-

heavyweight clash with Ricky Summers.

Unbeaten Brixton cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain and Crystal Palace’s Craig “Spider” Richards, who won the Southern Area super-middleweight title last time out, are also part of the undercard.

“Ryan was trying to get a voluntary defence in so that he didn’t have to fight me,” said Cheeseman, who was an outstanding amateur for Fisher. “But Tony [Sims, trainer and manager] went to the British Boxing Board of Control about it.

“It is getting hard for me to get fights at a decent level because people are avoiding me. It is a lot of risk for what they can gain.

“The board mandated me for the English title and it is also an eliminator for the British.”

The plan is for Damon Jones and James Metcalf to meet in another eliminator, with the winners facing a final showdown to get a crack at the domestic strap.

But the likelihood is that Liam Williams, the current British belt-holder, will vacate as he is due to rematch Liam Smith for the WBO interim world title.

“Jones fought for the British middleweight title not long ago and Metcalf has never made the 11-stone weight limit at light-middle,” said Cheeseman. “It could be that after my next fight then the next one will be for the vacant British belt.

“Williams will relinquish soon as he has moved on from that level. My aim is to have won it by my 11th fight – maximum. The way things are going I could win it in my 10th.”

Cheeseman is 8-0 now and his most recent outings have seen him hand out defeats to Lloyd Ellett (20-2) and Jack Sellars (5-1-1).

“On paper Ryan is in between my last two opponents but I expect him to be a bad version of Sellars,” said the South Londoner. “Where Sellars had not been beaten he didn’t want that record to go.

“Ryan has already had that loss. Once the going gets tough it is whether the tough get going. I don’t think he’ll take the shots which Jack Sellars did.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn spoke tongue in cheek about UFC superstar Connor McGregor facing Cheeseman in a test of his boxing skills before a ring showdown with American legend Floyd Mayweather.

“You’ve got Ohara Davies [a super-lightweight from Hackney] always talking on the internet and now he has talked himself into a massive, massive fight [against Josh Taylor in Scotland],” explained Cheeseman. “I won’t go into exactly how much he is earning but it is over £100k. It is the way he acts on Twitter which has got him that opportunity and having a bit of luck.

“I don’t expect McGregor to fight anyone before Mayweather. They will both get £100m – that’s what it is all about.

“If he got Mayweather in the UFC he would get him out of there in 30 seconds. But Mayweather will hand out a boxing lesson in a ring.

“If you get £100m, you don’t care if you get beaten. Who wouldn’t do it? You’d be wrong as a business person not to take that fight.

“I think I’d get him out of there in four rounds. It’s a different game.

“He might be alright as a boxer but once you got into him he won’t have a clue what to do. I know people who have never had a fight but can do six or seven rounds sparring.

“The difference between sparring and fighting is huge. You have to go through the nervous process – the pressures are so much different which are put on you. Especially when it is not your natural habitat. He’s used to it in UFC – but not boxing.