Bermondsey boxer David Haye splits from trainer Shane McGuigan

David Haye has split from trainer Shane McGuigan as he rehabs from serious injury.

The Bermondsey puncher ruptured his right Achilles tendon in his defeat against Tony Bellew in March.

Haye, 36, is determined to stay in the sport but it will not be with McGuigan in his corner.

He had replaced Adam Booth when Haye made a ring return in January 2016.

“We remain good friends but both parties agreed moving forward we weren’t right for each other,” said the Hayemaker.

“I remain deeply indebted to Shane for playing a pivotal role in my comeback to date. I will be forever grateful for his hard work and tutelage.”