Borough Market traders backing A Saturday Night Out for Red Cross victim fund

A community shaken to the core by last Saturday’s atrocity is backing a call for everyone to unite over food and drink to support the victims and their families.

The British Red Cross is launching its ‘A Saturday Night for London’ fund raising campaign on Saturday a week on from when three terrorists killed seven and injured 48 people in an attack in London Bridge and Borough Market.

The charity is working with organisations to urge people to take a Ride for London, eat a Dish for London or say Cheers for London to help raise money for the victims and their families from the recent horrific terrorist attacks in London and Manchester.

Restaurants – including those in the area of the attacks – will be donating money from a chosen dish, cafes, pubs and bars will ask patrons to donate the cost of their drink and Uber is giving a pound for every journey taken on the night.

Donald Hyslop, the chair of Trustees at Borough Market said: “Borough Market it not just a collection of stalls, restaurants and pubs it is a community of people. Never has that been more apparent than it is now, in this darkest of hours. This community has been shaken to its core by Saturday’s horrific events, but bolstered by the love, togetherness and defiance of this vibrant, diverse city it will carry on doing what it has always done celebrating the pleasures of good food and conversation.

“At Borough Market, we believe that the cooking and sharing of food has the power to unite people like nothing else, so for Londoners to be able to show their support for the victims and their families by meeting up to enjoy a meal and a drink will offer a forceful reminder to those who sought to divide us. By backing the Red Cross’s Saturday Night for London, we can all play our part. Last Saturday night ended horribly. Let’s ensure that this Saturday night brings at least a little solace.”

Mike Adamson, the chief executive of the British Red Cross said: “The attack in London Bridge and people enjoying a Saturday night out with friends was an attack on the spirit of London. We want to encourage people to come together and unite at this difficult time.

“The new UK Solidarity Fund will support victims of the attacks and their families, and provide a way for people to donate to help those affected in their time of need.

“We will do all we can to help the victims and their families, wherever they are and whoever they are, in keeping with the Red Cross principles of humanity, unity and neutrality. We stand together with those affected.”

Amy Lamé the London Mayor’s Night Czar, said: “London’s nightlife is its heart and soul. A Saturday night for London, a week after the terrible attacks at London Bridge, is a chance for people to show the unity and resilience of this great city and the generosity of Londoners in getting out and raising money to help the survivors, the victims and their families.

“Last Saturday night people were having a drink, a meal, or travelling through the area when the attack happened. We must continue our way of life, so this Saturday we are asking you to take a Ride for London, order a Dish for London, or say Cheers to London with a pint or a cup of tea as a way of raising money to help all those affected. It is a very fitting way to help.”

Those staying in can take part by texting to UNITY to 70607 to donate £10