Thursday, June 8, 2017
Jonny Williams signs new contract at Crystal Palace

By Richard Cawley
Jonny Williams has signed a new deal at Crystal Palace until the summer of 2019.

The Welsh international’s career at the Eagles has been disrupted badly by injury.

A shoulder operation saw him make just eight appearances for Ipswich Town during a season-long loan last season.

Williams told the club’s website: “I am delighted to be signing this new contract at a club that holds a special place in my heart having  been here since I joined the academy at the age of eight. I am looking forward to starting my 17th season at the club.

“With the club’s fifth season in the Premier League coming up I will be working hard through pre-season so I am ready for the challenge ahead at the start of another campaign.”

