Thousands raised for Millwall fan stabbed in London Bridge attack

More than £25,000 has been raised for Millwall fan Roy Larner who was stabbed multiple times when he confronted terrorists during the London Bridge attack on Saturday.

The fundraising page smashed it’s original target of £500 in a matter of hours.

Roy, 47, from Peckham, was drinking with friends in the Black & Blue restaurant and bar when the attackers burst in. He has been dubbed as the “Lion of London Bridge” after friends say he confronted the attackers allowing others time to escape.

Roy had surgery at St Thomas’ Hospital on Monday and is now out of intensive care.

A petition calling for Roy to be awarded the George Cross for his bravery has more than 6,000 signatures.

The petition was launched by Archie Webber-Brown from Bermondsey, whose parents grew up with Roy.

He said: “When I heard Roy had been caught up in the attack I just thought what a hero. Even though the terrorists were armed he still confronted them. I don’t think people get enough recognition for acts like this.

“Everyone loves him at Millwall, he’s just a great guy. It’s amazing how much attention his bravery has got, especially because of the bad press Millwall fans get. It’s important to show what we’re really like.”

Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson, 21, hailed Roy a “hero” on Twitter and has presented him with a signed shirt bearing a message wishing him a speedy recovery. Millwall FC have also praised his bravery.

Fan-on-the-board Mickey Simpson said: “Millwall Football Club wishes to commend Roy Larner for his immense bravery in incredibly terrifying circumstances and indeed all other members of the public whose actions helped to save others. That praise is extended to our remarkable emergency services, who proved yet again what an asset they are in protecting the public against these heinous acts.

“Millwall stands together with all other football clubs and organisations in offering its absolute support to those in need following the tragic events of last Saturday night .”

Simon Willoughby posted a tribute on Facebook to Roy who he described as “a friend of mine for the past 20 odd years”.

He wrote: “Yesterday when the terrorists attacked he went and stuck it to them and saved a person’s life, but in doing so got stabbed 5 times in the head, neck, back, front and cut all his fingers. #Legend.”

The post has been shared more than 50,000 times.

John Clare wrote on the fundraising page: “I’ve known Roy for nearly 30 years and we’ve had a lot laughs. Didn’t surprise me one bit as to what he done. Legend Roy x”

Stephen Williams wrote: “This man is an absolute legend and a hero and was prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for others – Lion of London Bridge, I salute you.”

You can donate to Roy’s fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jayne-jacob or sign the petition at www.change.org/p/simon-hughes-mp-to-nominate-award-roy-larner-the-george-cross .



