Exclusive: Charlton Athletic offer new contract to Ricky Holmes

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Ricky Holmes (right) and Chesterfield's Tom Anderson in action

Charlton Athletic have offered Ricky Holmes a new contract – and want to end any uncertainty over the winger’s future.

The 29-year-old has been the subject of at least one bid from Sheffield United which was dismissed by the South Londoners.

And the South London Press has been told that the offer of a long-term deal is now on the table. Holmes’ current terms have a shade over 12 months to run.

The former Northampton man scored 13 goals for Charlton last season and won the Supporters’ Player of the Year award.

Sheffield United are managed by Chris Wilder – Holmes played under him when the pair were promoted at Town in 2016.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

