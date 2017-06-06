Exclusive: Charlton Athletic offer new contract to Ricky Holmes

Charlton Athletic have offered Ricky Holmes a new contract – and want to end any uncertainty over the winger’s future.

The 29-year-old has been the subject of at least one bid from Sheffield United which was dismissed by the South Londoners.

And the South London Press has been told that the offer of a long-term deal is now on the table. Holmes’ current terms have a shade over 12 months to run.

The former Northampton man scored 13 goals for Charlton last season and won the Supporters’ Player of the Year award.

Sheffield United are managed by Chris Wilder – Holmes played under him when the pair were promoted at Town in 2016.