Deal for Millwall winger is back on the cards – with boss hopeful of agreement

Fred Onyedinma could be set to stay at Millwall – with manager Neil Harris admitting a deal for the winger is on the cards.

The youngster appeared to be heading out the exit door as he moved into the final weeks of his Den contract. But because the 19-year-old is under the age of 24 there was always going to be a compensation figure involved.

Now it looks as if Onyedinma could stick with Millwall, who are gearing up for life in Championship.

Harris told the Millwall website: “At one point it looked as though we may lose Fred, but now it looks as though we may be able to keep him. That’s what we want. He is a talented boy with a very bright future – we want that to be at this club. We want to continue working with him.”