Millwall chief: Neil Harris is cut from the same cloth as Kenny Jackett

Millwall chairman John Berylson has the feeling the club might do better next season than their last adventure in the Championship because of how much the board has learned since then.

The Lions won promotion from League One via the play-offs on May 23, just two years after being relegated.

It was their shortest stay in the third tier for 40 years.

Now manager Neil Harris will want to improve on the five years they spent – from 2010 to 2015 – last time out in the second flight.

They won promotion, also via the Wembley knock-out, in 2010 under Kenny Jackett and flirted with the play-off places in 2012 but tailed off badly after loan striker Chris Wood moved to Leicester.

Jackett’s departure that summer led to the appointment of Steve Lomas, who only lasted 24 games.

Successor Ian Holloway saved them from the drop at the end of 2013-14 but could not do the same the following year and Harris took over after the ex-QPR boss departed with relegation almost inevitable.

Now Harris will be up against his predecessor in the Championship – and Berylson believes playing at that level should be a less frustrating experience.

“Perhaps I am a little more experienced.” he said. “I have made mistakes in the past.

“Appointing Steve Lomas as manager after Kenny Jackett was a mistake.”

Lomas, a former West Ham player, lasted until Boxing Day in his first season – six wins, 12 losses and six draws in all competitions.

A 2-0 home win over Leeds and victory at Charlton gave a misleading impression but the anger at his past with the Lions’ rivals became very pronounced after the home 2-0 defeat by Middlesbrough on December 21 that year.

Lomas, who had steered St Johnstone to third place in the Scottish Premier League, convinced Berylson he was the right man for the job.

And the chairman has said he performed the best of all the candidates in interview.

He was given less time than managers without the same past might have been given.

Berylson said: “Lomas was young and hungry – like Neil Harris is.

“I saw Lomas as someone who would bring a lot of energy. But it did not work out.”

Harris was caretaker with academy head Scott Fitzgerald for three games after Lomas’s departure – and did not win any of them.

Ian Holloway, appointed within hours of the 4-1 defeat at Southend where Fred Onyedinma made his Lions debut, kept Millwall up on the last day of the season.

But after three wins in the first three games of that campaign, results tailed off and the former QPR boss went after a 4-1 home defeat by Norwich – and replaced by Harris.

“I lot of people gave me a hard time over appointing Ian,” said Berylson. “But I got thousands of emails responding positively to his coming in. No one was unhappy until afterwards. I always thought it was the players who made the mistakes. But I have got a bit better with knowing more about that issue.”

Berylson was very pleased to appoint Neil Harris, even though he knows the job of manager rarely ends well.

Harris has been a great success – he is the first Lions manager to get the club back up after relegation inside its seemingly regular five-year stay in the lower division since Gordon Jago’s reign in 1976.

“His lifelong ambition was to be manager when he was 50, but he did it by the age of 37,” said Berylson.

“He will make the occasional error. But mostly, he has done really well picking the team and signing players. I am always positive about his comments.

“He does not want more than 24 professionals in the squad. He does not want people sitting on the bench all the time with nothing to do.

“Neil is extraordinary. Kenny Jackett was the best manager I had before him, but they are very similar – and they are very close. The way they help each other is very complementary for me.

“Kenny and I still communicate regularly – we are very close. He has been very pleased to see Neil make such a success of the job.

“And I have an idea of what to expect from here.

“Our fitness told in the last 10 minutes of the play-off final.

“Once the second half got going, I felt confident if we could keep a clean sheet. Bradford dominated possession but it was all in the middle of the pitch.

“And how often do you see a second-choice keeper with as much confidence as Tom King?” Harris regularly consults with his mentor, Kenny Jackett, who steered the Lions to ninth in their first season back in the Championship following the 2010 play-off win.

Harris would be deliriously happy to match that next term, because the signals coming out of the club are already tht anything better than survival would be a bonus.