Tom Curran confident Surrey bowling attack is beginning to click

Tom Curran says Surrey’s bowling attack is really starting to click, despite having encountered some batsmen-friendly pitches this summer.

Curran believes the secret is the faith the Oval outfit continues to put in its young guns.

The 22-year-old, who has been representing the England Lions since Surrey’s draw with Essex, said: “With the squad we’ve got now, you could say it has been through a bit of a rebuilding phase, but we’re reaping the rewards of being exposed to first-team cricket at such a young age.”

Surrey drew with Essex at Chelmsford last week, after the weather interrupted a tight contest where Essex had hit 383 in reply to Surrey’s 369 for the first innings.

“Maybe Essex making 380-odd didn’t reflect how we bowled as a group at Chelmsford, but it was up there with the best innings of bowling we’ve had this season,” said Curran. “We built pressure from both ends on a really tough wicket.

“We’ve been playing on some very good wickets (for batting). But we’re playing good cricket, which is unusual because Surrey are often slow starters. “We’re in a good place – challenging for the championship title and through to the play-offs in the Royal London.”

There were periods at Chelmsford when Surrey had 18-year-olds bowling at both ends – Tom’s younger brother Sam, who is also in the England Lions’ squad, and off-spinner Amar Virdi, who came in for the injured Gareth Batty and took 3-82 in 36 overs against Essex, whom Surrey face again, starting on Friday. “For a young lad to come in on his championship debut and perform the way Amar did was fantastic,” said Tom. “He wasn’t flusteredat all. He got turn and he bowled a lot of overs. He didn’t go for runs, and, for him, he must be very proud of that.

“There would have been nerves, but after those first couple of overs he settled in. He really showed what he is about, and a glimpse of what he can be. He got a couple of big wickets, and most importantly he bowled a lot of dots and for a long period. That allowed our seamers to rotate in short sharp spells from the other end. He is a character, a really nice guy and very well-liked in the dressing room. He is an exciting talent.” Tom Curran took 2-39 in the opening game of the England Lions’ three-match one-day series, prompting speculation that he was in the frame to replace Chris Woakes, who has been forced to withdraw from England’s ICC Champions Trophy squad with a side strain. In the end, Middlesex’s Steven Finn got the nod ahead of Curran.

“Representing the Lions is always an honour and it’s great to be part of a very strong squad for the three ODIs,” said Tom. “Last winter was a rollercoaster – being picked for the England Lions again, touring Sri Lanka, and getting my first call-up to a full England squad.

“The West Indies was such a surreal experience. I didn’t get to make my full international debut. But to be around the boys and getting a feel for that environment just made me even more hungry.”

The 22-year-old seamer Curran is now an integral part of the Surrey attack – so much so that he rarely misses a game, which has led some to question whether the strain he is now putting on his body will catch up with him eventually.

“As a bowler you want to be bowling,” said Tom. “Whenever I’m given the ball I just give my best.

“Unless you’re told to stop, you want to carry on, especially if you’re bowling nicely. The workload is something I’ve got to keep an eye on, but the body is holding up so far.”