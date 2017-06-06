Surrey cricket news in brief: Jason Roy a permanent fixture in ICC Champions Trophy

England meet New Zealand at Cardiff today and even though Surrey’s Jason Roy has made just 51 runs in his last seven internationals, Eoin Morgan insists the 26-year-old will play in every game of the ICC Champions Trophy.

On the eve of the tournament, Morgan, England’s one-day skipper, said: “Jason Roy is part of our strong opening partnership with Alex Hales, so he’ll definitely play.

“If we want our players to play cagey or without freedom, yes, we would change things and probably half of us wouldn’t be here.

“So backing it up with selection and the way that we want to play, you know, Jason really epitomises the way that we play – the aggression with which he plays, he always plays for the team, and he plays in a manner that is dictated by that. He’s a very important part of our side.”

Roy is not only enduring a lean time for England. He has made just 45 runs from two visits to the crease for the Oval outfit this season and, before that, was handed only three appearances in the Indian Premier League by the Gujarat Lions before being released to play county cricket.

***

Nineteen-year-old Surrey seamer Conor McKerr recently joined Derbyshire on a month-long loan. McKerr, who took 5-25 in the first innings of Surrey Second XI’s championship victory over Gloucestershire at Purley three weeks ago, started his loan with a bang – taking a wicket with his fourth ball.

Meanwhile, fellow seamer Jade Dernbach, who has not played for over a month and remains sidelined with a bulging disc in the lower back, is in a race to be fit for Surrey’s Royal London play-off against Yorkshire next Tuesday – the winner of which will meet Worcestershire in the semi-finals.

***

Surrey enjoyed the better of the exchanges with Middlesex in a two-day Second Eleven friendly at Richmond last week, which ended in a draw.

Right-arm seamer Gus Atkinson, 19, took six wickets for 63 as Middlesex were skittled out for 179. Surrey responded with 361-8 declared, with Arun Harinath hitting 90, Ollie Pope 50, Freddie van den Bergh 68 and Mathew Pillans 42. But Middlesex rallied on day two to post 190-2.

***

Surrey’s kit man, Darryl Leith, celebrated being involved in his 100th one-day international last week, when New Zealand met Sri Lanka in a friendly at the Kia Oval.

Leith, 61, has been a fixture at Surrey since 2009, prior to which he was domestic liaison officer for the Zimbabwe national team.

He said: My first series as liaison for Zimbabwe, in 1999, was against New Zealand and my last series with Zim, in 2005, was also against New Zealand.

“So it was only fitting that the Kiwis should be one of the teams in my 100th ODI.”

Paying tribute to Leith, Surrey’s director of cricket Alec Stewart said: “He’s just addicted, almost married to the job. How many other dressing room attendants would know how many games they have worked on? “Thanks to Darryl, the wall in the away dressing room has been signed by a number of famous players over the years, likewise the umpires’ dressing room.

“In the umpires’ dressing room at the Oval, there’s a signature by the toilet. I’ve no idea how they managed to get down on their knees and behind the cistern to sign it.

“Darryl will do anything for the players. Every day, he’s first in and the last to leave. The opposition worship him. He’s too good for the opposition – I keep telling him not to look after them, because I don’t want them feeling too much at home, but he takes no notice.

“But, no, he’s a very proud man and we all love him.”

***

Surrey Women enjoyed two wins in two days over the Whitsun Bank Holiday to move up to joint second in Division Two of the Royal London Women’s One-Day Cup.

Against Staffordshire at Whitgift School, Sophie Pout (108) and Natalie Sciver (107 not out) topped and tailed Surrey’s imposing 302-4 in 50 overs before Hannah Jones and Lea-Marie Tahuhu did the damage with the ball.

Tahuhu then starred with the bat, coming to her side’s rescue with 60 after the hosts had slumped to 88-7 against Derbyshire Women at Reed’s School in Cobham.

Derbyshire could only muster 137 as Surrey ran out winners by 56 runs, with Jones and Beth Kerins claiming three wickets apiece in the victory.