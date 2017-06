Fulham defender Cameron Burgess has joined Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Oldham Athletic and Bury last season, making 41 appearances in League One.

His current deal with the Whites was due to run out at the end of this month.

Scunthorpe – who lost in the League One play-off semi-finals against Millwall – have moved to secure the young centre-back who has been capped seven times by Australia at under-23 level.