Shaun Williams has signed a new one-year deal at Millwall.

The midfielder was due to be a free agent at the end of this month but was expected to renew terms after the South Londoners won promotion to the Championship.

Williams told the club’s official website: “I’m really over the moon. Having such success last season made it an easy decision for me to sign another contract.

“I’m delighted to finally get it all sorted out.”