Mayor of London to hold vigil tonight to honour and remember victims of London Bridge terror attack

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, will hold a vigil to honour and remember the innocent people killed and injured during the London Bridge terror attack.

The vigil will take place at Potters Fields Park, a very short distance from the location of the attack, at 6pm tonight.

The Mayor is inviting all Londoners – and everyone visiting our city – who would like to pay their respects to join together at the park, near City Hall in Southwark, at 6pm, to remember those who have lost their lives, to express sympathy with their families and loved ones and to show the world that we stand united in the face of those who seek to harm and divide us and to stop our way of life.

As well as Londoners and visitors, the Mayor will be joined by senior representatives of the Metropolitan Police, the British Transport Police, London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade as well as civic, faith and community leaders.

Those who cannot make it to Potters Fields Parkthis evening are invited to observe a minute’s silence at 6.20pm in solidarity.

Following the London Bridge attack, the British Red Cross has launched a new UK Solidarity Fund to help victims of terror in the UK. Working in partnership with the London Emergency Trust (LET), the new fund will help to alleviate immediate suffering and ensure that victims and their families do not face short-term financial difficulties. The British Red Cross has been running the ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’ appeal since last month’s attack at Manchester Arena, and is now establishing a UK-wide appeal to help people affected by terror attacks across the country.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “As Londoners, we will stand together in solidarity to remember those who were killed or injured in this horrific terror attack. There can be no justification or excuses for these barbaric, cowardly attacks.

“By standing together as a city we will send a powerful message here and around the world – that Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude on behalf of all Londoners to the police and emergency services for the speed and bravery of their response. Once again they ran towards danger while encouraging others to run to safety. All Londoners are grateful for their efforts.

“Our city – the greatest city in the world – will never forget the innocent victims who lost their lives.

“Tomorrow as a city we will join together at 6pm in their memory and send our thoughts to their families and friends and to the many people who have been injured and who are being treated in hospitals across London.

“As a city we will stand united against terror.”