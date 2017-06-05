Darryll Williams hooks up with British boxing legend Ricky Hatton

Forest Hill super-middleweight Darryll Williams will put his Southern Area title on the line next month – and is now being trained by British ring legend Ricky Hatton.

Williams makes the first defence of his belt against Jahmaine Smyle at London’s Copper Box Arena on July 8. The pair produced a war in April which saw the South Londoner claim a split decision victory.

Manchester’s Hatton is a former twoweight world champion and Williams has moved up to his Hyde base.

“Ricky can take me all the way,” said the 27-year-old. “I never took up boxing until I was 18 and Ricky’s fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr was the first boxing match I ever watched from start to finish.”