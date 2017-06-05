Exclusive: Defender on his Millwall release – and why he couldn’t make January exit

Joe Martin knew his Millwall career was coming to an end in December – but was unable to make a January exit as he provided defensive cover for the League One run-in.

The 28-year-old was released by the Lions last week.

Martin is sure to have plenty of offers after making 67 appearances during his two-year stay in South London.

But the 2016-17 campaign saw him not feature for nearly four months between December and April, only adding four more games to his 23 outings before not making the bench for Millwall’s play-off matches.

“I probably knew when I came out of the team in December that I was going to be leaving,” said Martin, who scored in the first leg of the 2016 play-off semi-final against Bradford City. “I couldn’t go then because the gaffer needed cover for my position, at the time Tony Craig was playing.

“For the best of the club, the gaffer could not let me go out because he needed a first-team player there. I had to be professional and I always would be.

“The last thing I wanted was to be sitting there and not playing – especially at my age – but we picked up some results and were not doing too badly in the league. I did my job in the three games I came in for – I did okay.

“What made it doubly frustrating for me was that I knew I could have been in the team and playing well. My first one out was a 3-1 win over Charlton and the gaffer tends to work on the basis that if the team is doing well he won’t change it. I ended up being out of the side for a number of weeks.

“The season before we went on a good run and I was in the team at the time. We had a little bit of success getting to the final. It’s funny how it works out – if we’d won that match against Barnsley it is a different story.”

Twelve months later, the leftback was a spectator in north London as Steve Morison’s late winner took Millwall up to the Championship.

“It was a strange one for me – I get more nervous when I am watching,” he said. “It was anxious. You can’t quite enjoy it as much if you don’t play – you never do, no matter what anybody says.

“But it is good for the lads, especially the boys who had been there last year and had tough times this season as well. It is a case of second time lucky.

“It is not a dead feeling, but it is a bit harder to enjoy. I still enjoyed it and was part of the squad for a lot of the season.

“In my position I was either starting or not on the bench, because you don’t need a left-back on the bench.”

Martin will be a free agent at the end of this month. He is not the only one in the family to be in that position as his brother David – a goalkeeper at Milton Keynes – is also in the final weeks of his deal.

“There are so many factors in the equation that you are trying to get right,” said the defender.

“You want to go to a club where you will play. It all has to fall into place. I’ve spoken to two clubs already and I go on holiday now for a fortnight – which is probably not ideal. My agent Bobby Bowry is talking to clubs and a week after I get back I should be sorted.

“My brother has the same thing. It seems a little bit slower in the last few weeks, you might have to bide your time.

“There also might be managers who like you but have they got a space in their squad? “I’m pretty relaxed about it. I’ve been through the situation before.

Clubs probably leave it a bit later to get players a little cheaper – all these little games go on at this time of the season.”

Martin’s dad Alvin played for 20 years for West Ham United, making 469 appearances.

His son was a free transfer to Millwall in June 2015 from Gillingham.

“I knew when I joined the club I was going to have to get off to a good start with my connection to West Ham,” said Martin.

“You are hoping that if you give 100 per cent every week then the fans at Millwall will respect you.

“It was important we had some success that season after being relegated the one before. There was a bit of positivity around the club with Neil [Harris] in his first full season as manager.

“I definitely enjoyed my first season there. The second one not so much, for me personally. That’s just how football goes – sometimes there are ups and downs. You have to roll with it.”

Martin leaves the Lions on amicable terms. He is full of admiration for the job done by Harris, 39, in his first posting as a boss.

“You can’t knock his record – two play-off finals in a row. He has put together a good squad.

“Both him and Livers [David Livemore] have so much attention to detail. They put so much effort in that it is unbelievable.

“They are level-headed and have the respect of the players.

“Hopefully Millwall have a good year in the Championship and get a few more signings in. It is a good test for them this year.”