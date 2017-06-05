Millwall boss: Quality of Championship has moved on massively from when we were last there

Neil Harris reckons the quality of the Championship has moved on massively since Millwall’s last campaign at that level.

The Lions ended a two-year stay in League One when they won last month’s play-off final against Bradford.

Wembley hero Steve Morison has already stated that finishing fourth from bottom will be a success against Championship clubs with far greater resources.

“We want to make sure we go up and consolidate in the Championship,” said Harris. “When fans sit back and look at those teams, and the value of the players, they are going to be realising how much it has changed in three years.

“People talk about how much it has changed from 2010 when we last got promoted – forget about that. It is a huge change from 2014. You only need to watch Championship football on TV. It’s ridiculous – and we have got to go and compete with that.

“But we take heart from what Barnsley and Burton did last year. Preston went up via the play-offs and have consolidated in the last two seasons.

“I don’t want us to be a yoyo team. I want us to sustain and carry on building this team.

“If we get that right over the next 12, 24 and 36 months then you can be competitive in the top 10 in the Championship.”

Harris is fascinating when he talks about Millwall’s playing style – which is usually direct, high-intensity and plays to the strengths of a fit and strong squad.

He said: “What is success as a manager? Winning games of football. I never played in a Millwall team that had to play through the keeper and have made 40 passes before you went past the halfway line. I’ve seen managers try and do that and get booed off after five minutes. We are a team who have to play to our strengths. We are aggressive and on the front foot. The fans want to see the ball in the opponent’s half, long throws, corners and shots on goal.

“Scunthorpe away [in the play-offs] is a prime example. We played a very aggressive, front-foot football and also some great football away from home. It was one of our best performances. Other times it has been an ugly 1-0 win or we get beaten 1-0. It is very, very hard to go from one extreme to the other over the course of two games. You can’t say one day you will get the ball forward quickly and pick up the second balls to then making 40 passes. It is mixed messages.

“It becomes disorganised and no-one knows what they are doing. It doesn’t benefit anybody. You have to try and be consistent to players. I wouldn’t say that is stubborn. It is being resilient about what is best for us in terms of the players recruited to play in our system.

“Will we have to adjust in the Championship? Yeah, at times. You have to move with the times and the level you are playing at. Maybe there will be a little more football at times, making extra passes and adjusting the shape.”