Monday, June 5, 2017
Millwall boss to take time assessing if needs to make goalkeeper addition

By Richard Cawley -
Millwall's Byron Webster, Jordan Archer (right) and Tom King celebrate after the Sky Bet League One play off final at Wembley Stadium, London.

Millwall boss Neil Harris will take his time before assessing whether he needs to bring in a new goalkeeper during the summer transfer window.

And the Lions chief says current number one Jordan Archer, 24, will have “a point to prove” when the squad report back for preseason training.

David Forde’s release means that Millwall do not have an experienced stopper on their books as they gear up for the challenge of Championship football.

Former Crystal Palace stopper Tom King, 22, featured 11 times in League One when Archer was sidelined with a quad injury. He was linked with Stoke City earlier this week.

“I told Jordan straight that his season hasn’t been to the standards he set last year,” said Harris. “Jordan admits that himself.

“It happens a hell of a lot in professional football – second season syndrome. But when we needed him in the play-off final he showed his class and quality.

“Jordan has got a point to prove in pre-season. Tom has been a resounding success for us – a huge bonus. We believe in him and trust in him. He has pushed Jordan in the second half of the season and made 15 or 16 appearances.

“That’s exactly what we’re looking for. When Tom has played he has played well.

“The goalkeeping department does lack a bit of experience but it is given more by Kevin Pressman’s leadership off the pitch.

“It is an area we may look at over the next few months. Do we add another experienced one or do we stick with Tom and Jordan? I’m quite open-minded.”

