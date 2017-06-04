London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack update: Twelve arrested in connection with incident

Twelve people in Barking, east London, have been arrested as the investigation into last night’s horrific attack in London, continues to gather pace.

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command made the arrests this morning, Sunday June 4, in connection with last night’s incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area. Searches of a number of addresses in Barking were continuing.

Police said at 10.08pm on Saturday, June 3, they received reports that a white van had struck pedestrians on London Bridge.

The van then drove to Borough Market where the three men left the vehicle and stabbed a number of people. The suspects were wearing what we now know to be hoax suicide vests.

Armed officers confronted the three suspects who were shot and killed in Borough Market.

Seven people have died, in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police. A further 48 people were taken to hospital, some of whom are believed to be suffering serious and life threatening injuries.

The MPS is in the process of informing next of kin and specialist officers have been deployed to provide support to families.

An emergency number has been established for anyone who is concerned for loved ones who may not have returned home. This is Casualty Bureau on 0800 0961 233.

Among those injured in the attack are a British Transport Police officer and an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer. Both remain in hospital with serious injuries but neither are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Cordons remain in place and we ask the public to stay away from the London Bridge and Borough Market area.

The MPS urges the public to remain calm but vigilant during this period and if you see anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, please contact the anti-terrorism hotline on 0800 789 321. It may be a vital piece of information.

Anybody who has images or film of the incident are asked to pass those to police by uploading it atwww.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.

Further updates will be provided as more information about the incident is available.