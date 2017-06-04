Sunday, June 4, 2017
London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack update: Twelve arrested in connection...

London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack update: Twelve arrested in connection with incident

By Shuz Azam -
0
40
Police officers with riot shields on Borough High Street last night as police are responding to three incidents in the capital, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said. Officers are dealing with reports of stabbings in Borough Market, where armed officers attended and shots were fired. They are also at an incident in the Vauxhall area.

Twelve people in Barking, east London, have been arrested  as the investigation into last night’s horrific attack in London, continues to gather pace. 

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command made the arrests this morning, Sunday June 4,  in connection with last night’s incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area. Searches of a number of addresses in Barking were continuing.

Police said at 10.08pm on Saturday, June 3, they received reports that a white van had struck pedestrians on London Bridge.

The van then drove to Borough Market where the three men left the vehicle and stabbed a number of people. The suspects were wearing what we now know to be hoax suicide vests.

Armed officers confronted the three suspects who were shot and killed in Borough Market.

Seven people have died, in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police. A further 48 people were taken to hospital, some of whom are believed to be suffering serious and life threatening injuries.

The MPS is in the process of informing next of kin and specialist officers have been deployed to provide support to families.

An emergency number has been established for anyone who is concerned for loved ones who may not have returned home. This is Casualty Bureau on 0800 0961 233.

Among those injured in the attack are a British Transport Police officer and an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer. Both remain in hospital with serious injuries but neither are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Cordons remain in place and we ask the public to stay away from the London Bridge and Borough Market area.

The MPS urges the public to remain calm but vigilant during this period and if you see anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, please contact the anti-terrorism hotline on 0800 789 321. It may be a vital piece of information.

Anybody who has images or film of the incident are asked to pass those to police by uploading it atwww.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.

Further updates will be provided as more information about the incident is available.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack update: Twelve arrested in connection...