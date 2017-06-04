London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack update: Remarkable and extraordinary acts of bravery by officers

The Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, has paid tribute to the bravery of officers dealing with the horrific attack which left seven people dead and 48 injured on Saturday night.

She has called for calm and vigilance in her statement made earlier this morning following last night’s terror attacks in London Bridge and Borough Market.

She said: “Last night saw another appalling and tragic incident in London; something we hoped we would not see again.

“Obviously my thoughts are with all of those affected, those injured and the families of those innocent people who died whilst out enjoying a Saturday night in our capital.

“In the early hours of this morning, I have visited one of the hospitals where the injured are being treated.

“There, I heard truly remarkable stories of extraordinary brave actions by officers – on and off duty – who were first on the scene. I also heard of colleagues from other emergency services and members of the public who ran towards the danger as this incident unfolded.

“Many, many people risked their own safety to help others and to treat those seriously injured and indeed to confront the suspects involved.

“It is clear to me that the courage of those people during and following the attack was extraordinary and I pay tribute to all of them who came to the aid of those in need during this dreadful attack and I am sure helped to save lives.

“As you know our officers confronted the suspects and brought this terrible incident to a conclusion within eight minutes.

“It has now been confirmed sadly that seven members of the public have died. In addition, as you know, we believe three suspects are dead.

“My current information is that 48 people have been injured. They are currently being treated in hospital.

“To remind you, we were called at 10.08pm on 4 June to reports that a vehicle had struck pedestrians on London Bridge.

“That vehicle continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market. The suspects then left the vehicle and a number of people were stabbed. The suspects were shot dead by armed officers.

“We believe that this incident is under control. However, a large cordon remains in the area around London Bridge and Borough Market and there are many officers on scene, as we need still to carry out a thorough search of the area to ensure that everyone has been accounted for, and to make the whole area safe. I appreciate this has been a terrifying experience for many people, and I would like to thank the people affected in that area for their forbearance as we carry out our work.

“To anyone who is currently within the cordon our advice is to stay inside and our officers will be in touch. If you are concerned contact us.

“London Bridge Station and Underground is also closed. So for people who might be thinking of travelling to that area, I would ask you to avoid it if you possibly can.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we have significant resources deployed both to the investigation and to the visible patrols that people will be seeing as they wake up this morning. We will have increased patrols in many areas by the police, and these will as you would expect include armed officers.

“An emergency number has been established for anyone who is concerned for loved ones who perhaps not have returned home. The Casualty Bureau number is 0800 0961 233.

“Our priority now is to work with our colleagues in the National Counter Terrorism Policing Network and also with the intelligence agencies and other security services to establish more details about the individuals who carried out the attack and the background to it.

“Finally, this is a very worrying time for people; I do understand that. I would ask people in London and visitors to remain calm. Please of course be very vigilant and if you see anything suspicious, anything at all, or you are concerned about anyone at all, even if you think it is very insignificant, don’t hesitate to contact us on the anti-terrorism hotline on 0800 789 321. Your information could be vital.