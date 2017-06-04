London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack update: Death toll rises to seven with 48 injured

Police have confirmed the death toll in the London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack has now risen to seven, with 48 others injured.

The terror ensued after a white van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at about 10pm on Saturday, then three men got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said all three attackers who were wearing fake suicide vests were shot dead within minutes of police being alerted to the situation. One of those hurt is a police officer who was stabbed after going to help. However, his injuries have been described as not life-threatening.

She also said she understood there could be some fear among the public, but advised: “The last thing we need is people over-reacting or taking out their frustrations on people in other communities or in their own communities.”

This is the third terror attack in the UK in three months following the car and knife attack in Westminster in March, which left five people dead, the Manchester bombing less than two weeks ago, in which 22 people were killed.

The prime minister has chaired a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee and is expected to make a statement shortly.

Most political parties have suspended campaigning until this evening.