Six killed in Borough Market attack

Six people have been killed after three attackers went “on the rampage” on London Bridge and at Borough Market.

Police say the attackers drove a van across London Bridge around 10pm, swerving into pedestrians, before crashing the vehicle into a traffic light and leaping out and stabbing passersby.

It is the third terror attack – and the second in South London – in three months.

An eyewitness on London Bridge, told the BBC he saw three men stabbing people indiscriminately, shouting “this is for Allah” in a “rampage”.

Three male suspects were shot dead at the scene by armed officers. Metropolitan police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said the men were dead eight minutes after the first emergency call was received.

Canisters which looked like bombs, seen around the body of at least one of the suspects have been “established to be hoaxes”, police said.

More than 48 people injured in the attacks have been taken to five hospitals across London. Others were treated at the scene.

One of those injured was a British Transport Police officer. He was one of the first on the scene to respond to emergency phone calls from the public.

He was stabbed in the head, face and leg, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said they believe all of those directly responsible for the attack have been killed. Investigations are ongoing.

A stabbing in Vauxhall on Saturday night was not connected to the London Bridge attacks, police have confirmed.