After international success a theatre show is coming home to Greenwich

James Haddrell, the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre – Mercury column

In 2015 at the Edinburgh Fringe I discovered Patch Of Blue, a young company presenting an innovative new adaptation of Sarah Moore Fitzgerald’s much-loved novel Back To Blackbrick. The novel tells the story of a boy who travels back into the past and is given a chance to better understand his grandfather who, in the present, is gradually losing his mind.

The show featured a live musical score and excellent performances from its cast of actors who ranged from the teenage Cosmo played by Alex Brain, to his grandfather, played in the present by the hugely experienced Grahame Edwards.

I immediately arranged to meet up with the company’s artistic director, Alex Howarth, to discuss their future. Working at the head of an emerging company with huge ambition, Alex already had plans in mind for their next piece, a play about a young autistic girl. We took Patch Of Blue on as a supported company and embarked on a period of development for the show, titled We Live By The Sea, financing an advice session run by the National Autistic Society and providing rehearsal space for a long period of development.

The show premiered at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe, returning to the venue that had brought the company so much success the year before with Back To Blackbrick. The reaction was even more impressive than the year before, with an immediate invitation to take the show first to New York and then on to Adelaide. After its run in America it was hailed by the New York Times as one of the theatrical highlights of the year, and in Adelaide it picked up a string of awards including the prestigious Grahame F. Smith Peace Foundation Award for promoting human rights through theatre. Now, after international success with audiences and press alike, the show is finally coming home to Greenwich.

This production shows just how important our new studio theatre has become. Having only launched formally in January this year, it is already home to a range of nationally significant small-scale productions. We launched the studio with the world premiere of the heart-breaking drama Gazing At A Distant Star (transferring to Edinburgh in August) before welcoming Silent Uproar from Hull, UK City Of Culture, with their unforgettably upbeat cabaret about depression, A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad). After the summer slot occupied by Patch Of Blue, the autumn is set to include the world premiere performances of Howerd’s End about one-time Eltham resident Frankie Howerd.

Often the studio provides development space for new work or a chance to see an exciting emerging company test out new ideas. With We Live By The Sea, the studio is set to show where those initial opportunities can take a company – from a first idea to a full production, from a festival date to a tour, or from an acclaimed Off-Broadway run and an international transfer all the way back to the beginning with a run of performances here in Greenwich.

We Live By The Sea plays at Greenwich Theatre from 14-29 July.

Box Office 020 8858 7755, www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk