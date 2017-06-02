Kids, parents and staff demand they get fair funding for their schools…

Parents anxious about schools funding had a picnic and a day of action against what they say are cuts to classrooms Members of Fair Funding for All Schools Lambeth gathered on Streatham Common, to celebrate the great work of the borough’s schools do and raise awareness of threatened budget reductions.

More than 300 parents, children and teachers met at the end of their half-term, sang along with school choirs and created a “Lambeth Loves School” wall, which included messages of support for staff. Local parent and co-chairwoman of the Fair Funding For All Schools Lambeth campaign Fionna Martin spoke about the difficulties classrooms face as did local Labour parliamentary candidate Chuka Umunna, the Liberal Democrats’s Alex Davies and the Greens’ Nicole Griffiths.

There was also a poster competition with children creating posters showing what they love most about their school. The winning entries will be on display in Streatham Library for the next few weeks. The gathering was part of a national day of action, with thousands of parents, pupils and teachers coming together at more than 40 events in parks and high streets up and down the country.

The events were held by the parent-led Fair Funding for All Schools campaign to bring the issue of school funding cuts to the attention of all parties and candidates campaigning for election in constituencies across the country.

The campaign is calling on them to commit to addressing the massive funding gap facing schools across England. The National Audit Office, Institute for Fiscal Studies and Cross-Party MPs on the Public Accounts Committee have all drawn attention to the fact that the lack of real terms protection of per pupil funding, combined with sharp increases in unfunded costs, have left schools facing a £3billion shortfall by 2020, under existing Government spending plans.

This means schools having to make cuts of an average eight per cent to balance their books. Parents nationally say that this is already having an impact on their local schools, with many reporting the loss of staff, subject choices, specialist provision and increasing demands for parental contributions to plug gaps in school budgets. Fair Funding For All Schools campaigners are calling for per pupil funding to be protected in real terms over the lifetime of the next Parliament and for no school to lose funding as a direct result of the new National Funding Formula.

All three of the main party manifestos in the general election have now recognised both the need to find more funding for schools and to ensure no school loses from the National Funding Formula. The campaigners are delighted that all parties have listened to them and now accept the need for more school funding and will ensure that no school loses from the National Funding Formula.

They say that the proposals outlined in the Labour and Lib Dem manifestos come closest to meeting their demands but concerns remain that the Conservative’s commitment to an additional £4billion by 2022 will mean that per pupil funding will still be cut over the next five years, leaving schools facing further losses.

The Lambeth arm of the national campaign is made up of parent representatives from more than 28 schools across the borough. Fionna Martin said: “As a result of the brilliant campaigning by parents across the country, all parties now accept the need for more school funding.

“We’ve seen major concessions in the party manifestos but, sadly, not all of them go far enough. “At the very least, we need pupil funding to be protected in real terms over the next five years. Anything that falls short of that is unacceptable.

“So parents will be using events like ours in Streatham to keep the pressure up and make our voices heard.

“We’re really pleased that so many people have turned up to show their support.”

Katie Pickles, Granton Primary School parent said: “This is the first time I’ve ever been involved in a campaign like this.

“I’m genuinely concerned about my children’s future and the impact that cuts to school funding will have on their education.

“It’s worrying that there are parents who are still unaware of the cuts, but events like these are a great way of reaching out to them.”

A spokeswoman for the Department for Education said in March: “The Government has protected the core schools budget in real terms since 2010, with school funding at its highest level on record at more than £40billion in 2016-17.

“But the system for distributing that funding across the country is unfair, opaque and outdated.

“We are going to end the historic postcode lottery in school funding and under the proposed national schools funding formula, more than half of England’s schools will receive a cash boost. “London will remain the highest funded part of the country under our proposals, with inner London schools being allocated 30 per cent more funding per pupil than the national average.‎

“Significant protections have been built into the formula so that no school will face a reduction of more than more than 1.5 per cent per pupil per year or 3 per cent per pupil overall. “But we recognise that schools are facing cost pressures, which is why we will continue to provide support to help them use their funding in cost effective ways, including improving the way they buy goods and services, so‎ they get the best possible value.”

For more information on the campaign parents can join the Facebook group (Fair Funding for All Schools Lambeth), follow on Twitter @FairFundLambeth or visit www.fairfundingforallschools.org