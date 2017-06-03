‘No young person should sleep rough’

Emergency beds for young homeless people were opened by London’s deputy mayor for housing and the Duchess of Norfolk, who is patron of the charity which runs them.

James Murray and the Georgina Susan Fitzalan-Howard Duchess of Norfolk cut the ribbon on the Endeavour Centre at Sherborne House, near London Bridge last week.

It’s a space that combines help in a crisis with support for young people rebuilding their lives. It will also be the national headquarters for Depaul UK, and a hub for Depaul’s award-winning Nightstop service – Britain’s only national network for emergency accommodation for young people. Murray, London’s Deputy Mayor for housing and residential development, and the Duchess of Norfolk, patron of Depaul International, cut the ribbon to open the centre, in Decima Street, Southwark.

Depaul UK chairwoman of trustees Suzanne McCarthy said: “It is a great honour to have both the Duchess of Norfolk and London’s Deputy Mayor opening our Endeavour Centre at Sherborne House .

“It is a place that will bring hope to many young people in this city and further afield.”

Mr Murray said: “It shames our city that homelessness and rough sleeping in London have risen so much in recent years.

“We need to work together to support people who are at risk of ending up on the streets, and so I very much welcome Depaul’s efforts to help young people in crisis find somewhere safe to sleep, and their new Endeavour Centre, which will provide a haven for young people to access the support and advice they need.”

Depaul UK chief executive Martin Houghton-Brown said: “No young person should ever have to sleep in an unsafe place.

“The creation of the Endeavour Centre means that not only has Nightstop, with its brilliant offer of a safe bed for young people in crisis, got a base, but that young people who would otherwise be at risk on the streets can have somewhere safe to be during the day.

“Young people who need Depaul’s help in a homelessness crisis and who live in our accommodation will be able to use the centre to connect with the community, learning how to be active, creative, emotionally stable and how to get into education or employment.”

He added: “For many visitors who come to see the Endeavour Centre for themselves, they are understanding for the first time the underlying causes of homelessness and the real potential to not only address the needs, but also prevent homelessness in the first place. The centre has such vibrancy and hope written large all over it.”

Mr Houghton-Brown thanked Depaul UK’s key partners who have made the Endeavour Centre possible – Sherborne in the Community, LandAid and players of People’s Postcode Lottery, as well as The Clothworkers’ Foundation, OVO Foundation, easyCoffee and the many individual donors. Depaul UK provides 125,000 bed-nights a year to homeless and vulnerable people.