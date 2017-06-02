Geoff Thomas ready to swelter in the Vuelta…

Former Crystal Palace and England footballer, Geoff Thomas, and four other cyclists have completed the first leg of their massive 10,000km bike challenge.

They are hoping to complete the Tour de France, one day ahead of the professionals – the next part by the end of this month after finishing the Giro d’Italia on May 27.

That was the first part of the Three Tours Challenge – a consecutive cycling challenge with a goal of raising £1million for the blood cancer charity, Cure Leukaemia. Later this summer the cyclists will take on La Vuelta a España, one day ahead of the professionals.

Only 39 professionals have completed all three Grand Tours in the same year, and no amateur team has ever done so. By the end of the third tour, the riders will have ridden 10,403 kilometres and will have climbed over 66,000 meters in just 63 days. Thomas said: “We trained extremely hard for this and nearing the end of this first tour was extremely exciting.

“I am so proud of the team and all that we’ve accomplished so far.”

The team has received celebrity support from the likes of former footballers, Gary Lineker and Ian Wright; football managers Sam Allardyce and Gareth Southgate; Michelin Star Chef, Michael Roux Jr.; Olympic Gold Medallist Alastair Brownlee; and numerous others.

The driving force and purpose behind the team is their aim to help the charity raise funds for its expansion of the Centre for Clinical Haematology in Birmingham, England. Some of the highlights during the Giro d’Italia portion of the challenge were:

May 3: The riders received a £100,000 donation for Cure Leukaemia from Stephan Browett, current Farr Vintners Chairman and former Crystal Palace FC shareholder, through Farr Vintners, Browett’s fine wine merchant company.

May 4: Thomas and the other four cyclists set off from Alghero, Italy, one day ahead of the professionals and completed 193km on their first day.

May 8: The riders cycled up Mount Etna, the world’s largest active volcano, in Stratovolcano, Italy reaching a height of 3,350 metres.

May 17: The riders completed their longest leg of the Giro D’Italia portion by cycling 229 kilometres in one day.

May 22: The cyclists began to climb the Dolomites, completing Stage 16, which consists of a 225 kilometre ride to the top. For more information, visit, The Three Tours Challenge website.