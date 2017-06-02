‘Luther won’t be there at Christmas for his two daughters…’

The family of a man stabbed to death 10 months ago have spoken for the first time of their grief at the loss of a loving father who doted on his two daughters, one of whom has cerebral palsy. Luther Edwards, 32, who was brought up on the Stockwell Estate from the age of two by his aunt, died after a single stab wound to the heart on July 29, 2016.

Detectives investigating his death in Bethnal Green have released images of two men they wish to identify and speak with, far right. They believe they could be significant witnesses and have vital information about the incident. The images were taken from York Hall, at around 8.30pm that Friday, July 29, of two men detectives are keen to identify and speak with. They are both described as black men, both aged in their mid-20s and wearing dark coloured trousers and tops. One of the men can clearly been seen wearing a hat with a white motif on the front.

The night he died, Mr Edwards went to see a series of boxing matches at the York Hall venue. He invited his step-sister Naresa and Tamara, the mother of his young daughter Aaliyah, now 13, to come with him.

Another step-sister, Angeleen Hill, said: “Half way through the night there was some sort of disagreement between people at the bar.” Naresa saw Luther leave. But outside, she says he was surrounded by up to 15 people.

Ms Hill said: “When Luther ran off, she tried to follow. He was found on the forecourt of a petrol station at the junction of Old Ford Road and Cambridge Heath Road. When she got there, she could see a lot of blood.

“I don’t think she will ever get over the memories of what happened. He had been stabbed in the heart with a knife.

“Ten months later, we are no closer to understanding what happened that night. “It is so hard to come to grips with or understand.

“He won’t be there ever again – for Christmas, his daughter’s birthdays, family functions. None of us can call him on the phone or message him on Facebook.

“Unless you have been through it, you cannot know what it means to go through this kind of thing. My nan lived to the age of 76 and it was a shock when she died of a blocked artery after collapsing in Brixton. But this is completely different.

“I just wish I had spent more time with him now.

“Now we are trying every avenue to get some form of closure. It is very frustrating. But it is a waiting game. Someone must know who did it.”

Mr Edwards went to Stockwell Junior Primary School, William Penn School and Stockwell Park School. He then studied to be a bricklayer at Lambeth College – but decided instead to become a lorry driver. He was living in Cubitt House, Oaklands Estate, Clapham, when he died. The aunt who brought him up is now in hospital after suffering a brain aneurism.

Angeleen Hill said: “He was a devoted father, with his partner Tamara. He had so much of his life ahead of him.

“A few days before his death, we all remember how he took Aaliyah to a family party and danced with her to a Luther Vandross song – so it was that song we played at his funeral at West Norwood Cemetery.

“She was very young when she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Luther grew up so quickly after she was born – I was so proud of him.

“She would not have developed so quickly if he had not spent so much time with her, showing such understanding, and teaching her through lights and sounds, to develop her senses.

“He was very much about family – a loving person.

“When his aunt, who had brought him up, had a brain aneurism, he was there for her, helping her recover. Now he is not here to help.

“His youngest daughter, Nylah, turned one year old last August, days after his death. He very much wanted to do things a dad wants to do with his daughter – but he never even celebrated her first birthday.

“He was trying to do his best for them. Now neither of his daughters will ever get to know him. He was just a very good dad.”

Ms Hill was called that night by her sister to tell her Edwards had been attacked. “She said he was okay, that he was stable,” she recalled.

“I told my 18-year-old daughter and then left the house for the hospital at 10.40pm.

“Me and my sister tried to get through to Naresa but could not get an answer.

“We headed for the hospital but had not got far when she rang back – she was screaming. So we knew he was gone.

“We had to pull over for 15 minutes because we could not drive. I don’t even remember how we got there.

“It didn’t feel real – this was my cousin who I had gone to school with – little Luther.

“When we got to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, both Naresa and Tamara were covered in blood. We did not sleep that night. We did not leave until 5am. Nasera wanted to see him, to say goodbye, but she was not allowed.

“It was the hardest day of my life. I would not wish it on my worst enemy.

“It has been a long, long road. It is very hard to cope.” The body was not released until almost eight weeks later, with the funeral being held on September 23. The coffin was carried by Angeleen, Naresa, and his two other step-sisters. “We are the ones who brought him up and protected him.

“This has made us stronger, supporting each other. But you would much rather it had not happened.” Mr Edwards’ family and friends attended a march called Enough is Enough against knife crime on March 29 in Islington, north London.

“A lot of families are being hurt by street crime,” said Ms Hill. “We need peace on our streets.

“We want to create a foundation for Luther to stop people going through what we have been through. If we can give comfort to other families to help them go through what happened to us, it will be worth it.”

Detectives are urging anyone who was in York Hall at around 11pm that night or anyone who was within the immediate vicinity who has not spoke to police to come forward as they may hold vital information.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command said: “We have spoken to a number of witnesses since the murder and the information that has been provided has greatly assisted our investigation but it is of paramount importance that anyone who has yet to come forward and speak to us does so immediately.

“We believe these two individuals may have important information that could help assist us with our enquiries.

“Luther was at this event to watch a friend box and there were a number of other boxers who brought those they know to the venue, so I am convinced that someone will know the people we are seeking to identify.

“It’s now been 10 months since Luther’s murder and his family have been left devastated by his loss, which has been compounded by the fact that the person or persons responsible have yet to be caught.

“I believe someone knows the person or persons responsible. I understand that you may have concerns about speaking to the police but shielding and protecting those responsible is not the answer, please do the right thing.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call the incident room on 020 8345 3715. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.