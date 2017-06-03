‘Swimsuit pageant was great for my low self-esteem’

When Eliza Buer broke up with her boyfriend, it really was a break-up, because she felt broken. The six-year relationship left her at her lowest ebb – her confidence on the floor. Many women would just go into their shell, mope or eat tubs of peanut butter ice cream in their pyjamas for six months.

Not the best thing for the confidence, though. So Eliza, 23, did the exact opposite. She entered a beauty contest – in swimsuits. The former Balham resident, who moved to Brixton the week after the contest, was one of just 20 girls chosen from across the country to compete to become Miss Swimsuit UK.

She didn’t make the final, but the 23-year-old said: “I feel blessed just to have been selected. “It’s given me a huge confidence boost to even compete alongside such beautiful girls because the past few months I have been low on self-esteem.

“After my relationship broke down, my confidence was severely knocked and I wanted a change. That’s why I moved to London from Norwich a couple of years ago.”

She’s not sure if she will continue to take part in pageants.

“It was the first time I had done anything like it,” she said. “I have done little bits and pieces of modelling before but nothing like this.

“One of my friends was part of the crew staging the competition and suggested I enter.

“I have no idea how many entered but it was hundreds. “I didn’t feel like a sex object. “Instead, I met some really nice girls who were very encouraging. “I can be self-conscious around beautiful girls, but we were empowering each other.

“It was at DSTRKT nightclub, in Piccadilly, where I work as a promoter, which made it easier. “I go to the gym up to four times a week and eat gluten-free to stay healthy. I might go in for a competition like this again – but they are not the be-all and end-all. “I shan’t cry about not winning. For some girls, it’s their entire life.

“A lot of girls go through hell after a break-up. People do not realise how badly it affects them. But this really helped my self-esteem.”