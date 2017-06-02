Bradley Skeete determined to win Lonsdale belt before stepping up in class

Bradley Skeete has pledged to win a Lonsdale belt outright before moving on from British title level.

The Battersea-raised welterweight won the domestic strap against Sam Eggington in March 2016 but has made just one defence since.

Skeete relinquished the Commonwealth belt and has been stripped of the WBO European title as he waits to face Shayne Singleton at Brentwood Leisure Centre on Friday night.

To claim a Lonsdale version of the British title means making three successful defences. Skeete has been told he must face Dale Evans after Singleton – back-to-back mandatory challengers.

“It means so much to me that I want to win it outright,” the Tooting-born boxer told IFL TV. “I won it the hard way by becoming mandatory and beating a great champion in Sam Eggington. To just vacate it? No way. The British Boxing Board of Control have made Evans a mandatory after Singleton – I’ll beat them both and then move on.

“I’m rated highly by the WBO and IBF, number four in the world. I’d have loved to have got the Lonsdale wrapped up quicker but it hasn’t worked out that way.”

Skeete reckons a return with Eggington, recently crowned European champion, could be on the cards. He won a unanimous decision over the tough Brummie.

“It’s a fight that can happen again – it’s a big one,” he said. “I get it all the time on Twitter ‘look at Sam Eggington since you beat him – you ain’t done nothing’. I don’t base my career on what he is doing.”