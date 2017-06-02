Jason Pearce: Charlton players having to report back halfway through summer breaks for fitness checks

Jason Pearce has revealed Charlton’s players are having to report for fitness tests midway through their summer break as one of the new rules implemented by manager Karl Robinson.

The Addicks boss has already spoken about wholesale changes needing to happen to ensure the South London outfit are raring to go when the new League One campaign gets underway in August.

“We got told to have two weeks of not doing anything to just let the body recover,” Pearce told the South London Press. “I went away abroad with my family. Then we were given a strict regime to follow.

“We have got two weeks where we are doing running and gym work – but this year the players are having to come in and do a fitness test halfway through the break to indicate whether they are doing the work or not.

“Most clubs do fitness plans but I’ve never had to come in halfway through a break. That is new to probably a lot of the lads, but it is only for a day or two out of your whole time off.

“It’s not a bad thing, it just shows if people are working or not.

“Hopefully we can be right in the mix next season. If you look at the complexion of the league it is going to be really, really tough – probably one of the strongest League One make-ups that we have had in years.

“I expect my old club Wigan to do well. They still have a lot of the lads there who got promoted [in 2016]. They will add to that group and I’d expect them to be right up there.”

Charlton have backed Robinson’s desire to kick off their preparations with a training camp in Ireland, where they will play three matches in as many days.

First off will be a fixture on July 10 against Crumlin United at St Patrick’s Athletic before following up with a game against Limerick and then wrapping up their stay with a friendly against University College Dublin.

Pearce spent around four months on the sidelines with a ruptured groin injury. The Addicks lost just one of their final six matches after his return on April 4 – only underlining he was a huge miss.

“I showed I was fit but I still want to keep on doing things that made sure my groin was strong,” he said.

“I’ll keep on doing that throughout my career to try and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”