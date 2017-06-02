Exclusive: Crystal Palace aiming to strike transfer deal for young Dons goalkeeper

Crystal Palace are keen to strike a deal for highly rated England youth goalkeeper Joe Bursik.

The 16-year-old also has suitors in both Stoke City and Derby, but Palace are eager to tempt the AFC Wimbledon youngster across South London.

Bursik was an ever-present for England under-17s as they reached the final of the European Championships in May, only to lose on penalties to Spain, but won plaudits for his rapid rise to the England fold.

The shotstopper was part of the Dons’ side which reached the last-16 of the FA Youth Cup, and has been with the club since the age of eight.

But Palace are one of three clubs to want to move him on, and are likely to firm up their interest in the teenager this summer.

Current under-23 keeper Kleton Perntreou is likely to move out on loan, which would leave Bursik competing with Matt Funnell and Northern Ireland youth international Oliver Webber for a regular berth in the side.

Earlier in the season Bursik was named as a substitute for Wimbledon’s first-team in their goalless draw with Swindon, and was called up to an England training camp in November, before earning the call-up to the under-17 side for the tournament in Croatia.

He told the FA website after the opening game of the group stages: “It has happened so quickly and sometimes I have to take a step back and realise that it’s quite a big thing to have achieved.”

Having committed his future to the Dons in January, Bursik will likely command a sizeable fee should he leave Kingsmeadow.