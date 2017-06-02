Gavin Rose set to sign new contract at Dulwich Hamlet

Gavin Rose has confirmed he is staying on as Dulwich Hamlet manager.

Rose is set to sign a new deal with the Ryman League Premier Division club in the next fortnight along with his backroom team of Junior Kadi and Kevin James.

“For us it is about trying to do the best we can for the club,” said Rose. “If we feel we can’t do it then we wouldn’t stay on.

“We have every intention of trying to compete, be successful and get the club promoted. We’re really looking forward to it.

“A 46-game season is tough. There are so many challenges in front of you. You can’t make any predications.”

Dulwich are set to announce their list of released players in the coming days as well as ones who can add to their squad.

Hamlet have announced home games against Crawley Town – who appointed Harry Kewell as boss last week – Crystal Palace, Leyton Orient and Brentford.

“The home games are looking competitive and that is what you want,” said Rose. “Brentford will be their under-23s – it is a good game – and Palace always bring a decent group over.”