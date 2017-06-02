Friday, June 2, 2017
Gavin Rose set to sign new contract at Dulwich Hamlet

Gavin Rose set to sign new contract at Dulwich Hamlet

By Richard Cawley -
0
80
Photo: Paul Edwards

Gavin Rose has confirmed he is staying on as Dulwich Hamlet manager.

Rose is set to sign a new deal with the Ryman League Premier Division club in the next fortnight along with his backroom team of Junior Kadi and Kevin James.

“For us it is about trying to do the best we can for the club,” said Rose. “If we feel we can’t do it then we wouldn’t stay on.

“We have every intention of trying to compete, be successful and get the club promoted. We’re really looking forward to it.

“A 46-game season is tough. There are so many challenges in front of you. You can’t make any predications.”

Dulwich are set to announce their list of released players in the coming days as well as ones who can add to their squad.

Hamlet have announced home games against Crawley Town – who appointed Harry Kewell as boss last week – Crystal Palace, Leyton Orient and Brentford.

“The home games are looking competitive and that is what you want,” said Rose. “Brentford will be their under-23s – it is a good game – and Palace always bring a  decent group over.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Gavin Rose set to sign new contract at Dulwich Hamlet