AFC Wimbledon chief: We knew what would make Tom Elliott leave – analysis on Millwall’s double swoop

Tom Elliott is Millwall-bound – with AFC Wimbledon knowing that he was always going to leave if a Championship club came in for him.

We broke the news on our website on Monday that the Dons striker, 26, has agreed a deal to join the Lions.

Elliott is not out of contract until the end of this month but the 6ft 4ins-tall frontman will add to Millwall’s options in attack that had largely been reliant on Steve Morison and Lee Gregory.

Millwall have already confirmed an agreement is in place for Bradford left-back James Meredith, who is also in the final few weeks of his deal. The Australian international, heavily chased by Bolton Wanderers, is not due back in the UK until the end of next week.

Wimbledon chief executive Erik Samuelson was tight-lipped on Elliott’s future but did admit: “We’ve expected for some time he will go.

“We always expected if he got an offer from a Championship club he will leave – because that is what he said to us.”

Elliott always looked the type of player to be attractive to Millwall.

A handful for opposing defences, he was coming off his most successful season of his career with 13 goals in 46 appearances which also saw him sweep the board in terms of end-of-season honours.

Elliott is unlikely to be as regular a starter as he was during his AFC Wimbledon days – where the guidance of Neal Ardley has also seen the likes of Lyle Taylor and Dominic Poleon deliver on their potential. But finding someone to lighten the workload of Morison, 34 at the end of August, was essential.

Elliott bagged six goals in 44 games in the 2015-16 season, which saw the Dons celebrating play-off promotion against Plymouth in the League Two decider. Even then he was a key part of making the South Londoners tick.

As Lyle Taylor told our paper back in August: “Tom Elliott is absolutely massive for me – massive for me. I couldn’t think of a better partner.

“I had a great time playing up front with Bayo Akinfenwa last year. That was brilliant. But Tom, for me, is an absolute revelation. I don’t think Tom gets the recognition he deserves for the job he does within the team structure. Tom and me is a partnership that works.”

Those plaudits definitely did arrive for Elliott in the last nine months. And his addition will only add to Millwall’s prowess from set-pieces – in both boxes.

Meredith was voted by his fellow professionals into the PFA Team of the Year in League One. The 29-year-old has agreed a deal which runs until the summer of 2019.

Simon Parker, chief sports writer for the Bradford Telegraph and Argus, said: “Mentally he is strong. He doesn’t buckle under pressure. He’ll love playing at Millwall.

“I did a piece with him before Bradford played at Millwall in the play-offs and he relished it being hostile – he said you can’t beat a bit of aggro! He is not a shrinking violet.

“He was one of Phil Parkinson’s first signings in 2012 when he revamped the entire Bradford team, who had been serial losers. When he joined from York City in 2012 he got bombarded on social media by their fans saying he was making a sideways move and that he had a lack of ambition.

“York are now in the Conference North and he’ll be playing in the Championship and was in the League One Team of the Year! He is a very energetic player who has got a great engine – he covers a lot of ground.

“The one thing that has let him down is his final ball. That’s about the only thing which is missing from his game. He links well with the wingers and likes to overlap. He is fine with defensive duties but is a very positive left-back.

“He is a good signing and ready for the Championship. He wanted a couple of years playing there before going back to Australia. He has done his football

education in that he has worked his way through the lower leagues.

“He still has a desire to play for Australia and you don’t get exposure back home in League One. This is World Cup year and he is desperate to play in it.

“If Bradford had won that play-off game I think he’d still be here. This is his last contract in England before he goes back to play in Australia’s A-League in his thirties.”