Daryl Hall and John Oates to headline BluesFest at Greenwich Peninsula

Daryl Hall and John Oates are to join the line up for Greenwich celebration of the global stars of the blues and blues inspired music scene.

The multi million hit makers are to be joined by special guest Chris Isaak when they headline at BluesFest 2017 at The 02 venue at Greenwich Peninsula it has been announced.

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers are among the other artists already confirmed for the the three night festival which returns to the venue from Friday October 27th until Sunday October 29th.

Daryl Hall and John Oates who have notched up six No1s in America and seven platinum albums are set to play their unique blend of pop, soul and R&B at the festival on Saturday October 28th.

They said: “We are thrilled to be making our debut at The O2 as part of this year’s BluesFest. We’ve heard great things about the festival and it’s been a while since we’ve performed in the U.K. so we’re sure it’ll be a special occasion.”

Joining them on the bill, for what will be their only UK show of the year, will be very special guest Chris Isaak. The Grammy nominated musician whose whose contemporary take on 50s and 60s rock and roll propelled him to global fame in the 90s will be making his first appearance in London for five years.

He said: “I can’t wait to bring my band to BluesFest. I will have to pretend to be blue because I will be having so much fun playing The O2. We are so excited to be coming back to London.”

Leo Green the director of Bluesfest, said: “Daryl Hall and John Oates have written so many modern soul classics, I’m delighted they have agreed to come over for this exclusive UK show at BluesFest. The fact that Chris Isaak will also be appearing with his band will make this a very special night – I loved his album celebrating Sun Records and can’t wait to see him perform as part of this exciting, one-off concert.”

For further information and tickets which are now on sale, visit www.bluesfest.co.uk